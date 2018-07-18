FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 11:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says he accepts DNI Coats' view that Russia meddling continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a television interview on Wednesday he accepted Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats’ assessment that Russia continues to be a threat to U.S. elections.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Dan Coats listens during a cabinet meeting held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“He’s an expert, this is what he does, he’s been doing a very good job. I have tremendous faith in Dan Coats, and if he says that I would accept that. I will tell you though: it better not be, it better not be,” Trump told CBS News.

The White House struggled on Wednesday to contain the furore over Trump’s heavily criticized summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, denying Trump ever meant to say that Moscow was no longer targeting the United States in an exchange with reporters earlier in the day.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh

