April 11, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia on Trump call to end arms race: Let's start with U.S. chemical weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry called for Washington to destroy its chemical weapons on Wednesday, mocking a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to put an end to a global arms race.

Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova gestures as she attends a news briefing in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

Trump earlier on Wednesday wrote on Twitter that Washington’s ties with Russia were at their worst ever point. “There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?” Trump wrote.

“Great idea!” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, wrote on Facebook, commenting on Trump’s suggestion. “There is a proposal to start with the destruction of chemical weapons. The American ones,” she wrote.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

