July 3, 2018 / 4:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia, U.S. discuss preparations for Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed preparations on Tuesday for the summit in Helsinki between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with a delegation of U.S. lawmakers in Moscow, Russia July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The summit is due to take place on July 16. Speaking by phone, Lavrov and Pompeo also discussed Syria, strategic stability and the situation on the Korean peninsula, the ministry said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
