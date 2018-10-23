FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 7:51 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Trump says will probably meet with Russia's Putin next month

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will probably meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month, when both leaders will be in Paris for the centenary of the end of World War One.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the news media before boarding Air Force One to depart for travel to Houston, TX, from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

After a meeting in Moscow between Putin and Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, officials on both sides said a preliminary agreement on a Nov. 11 meeting in the French capital had been reached, and that detailed arrangements were underway.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tom Brown

