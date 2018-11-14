Iraq to exchange food for Iranian gas, seeks U.S. approval - government officials

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has agreed with Iran to exchange Iraqi food items for Iranian gas and energy supplies, two Iraqi government officials said on Wednesday.

Baghdad is now seeking U.S. approval to allow it to import Iranian gas which is used in its power stations, and needs more time to find an alternative source, they said. The sources are a senior government official and a member of Iraq’s ministerial energy committee.

Washington granted Iraq a waiver to be able to import Iranian gas and energy supplies as well as food items when U.S. sanctions were restored against Iran’s oil sector last week. But the United States has said the exemption will last only 45 days.