January 30, 2018 / 8:01 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Democrats blast Trump as soft on Putin with no Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Ben Cardin blasted President Donald Trump on Tuesday for being soft on Russian leader Vladimir Putin by not issuing new sanctions against Russia when U.S. believes Moscow continues to try to interfere in American elections.

“These are mandatory sanctions. They passed 97-2 in the Senate. He’s ignoring them. And he’s not implementing them,” Schumer said. “This is an extreme dereliction of duty by President Trump, who seems more intent on undermining the rule of law in this country than standing up to Putin.”

Reporting by Amanda Becker and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

