2 months ago
Kremlin says takes negative view of proposed new U.S. sanctions
June 16, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 2 months ago

Kremlin says takes negative view of proposed new U.S. sanctions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin/Files

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin takes an extremely negative view of the proposed new U.S. sanctions against Russia and believes that they can harm other countries that have to adhere to these sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The U.S. Senate voted nearly unanimously on Thursday for legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and force President Donald Trump to get Congressional approval before easing any existing sanctions on Russia.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

