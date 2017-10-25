U.S., Gulf nations target Yemen terrorism financing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and six Gulf nations have targeted 13 accused al Qaeda and ISIS militants in an action administration officials say will disrupt terrorism financing in Yemen, U.S. administration officials said on Wednesday.
Those targeted include the Islamic State’s chief financial officer in Yemen and the militant group’s head of assassinations in the country. U.S administration officials said this is the first joint sanctions action by Washington and Gulf States.
