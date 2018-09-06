FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

American trainer killed in Riyadh helicopter crash: Saudi state media

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - An American trainer working with Saudi Arabia’s National Guard was killed on Thursday in a helicopter crash in Riyadh in the course of a routine activity, a statement published by state media said.

The Saudi statement gave the trainer’s name as Paul Reedy and did not say whether he was a member of the military or a civilian. The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Saudi trainee pilot was injured in the crash at Khashm Alan airport in the east of the Saudi capital, which involved a Boeing AH-6i light helicopter gunship, the statement said.

Investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the incident.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Peter Graff

