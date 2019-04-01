Lockheed nearing $2 billion plus deal for THAAD missiles: sources

FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is nearing award from the Pentagon worth more than $2 billion for THAAD interceptors some of which are slated to be delivered to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, people familiar with the deal said on Monday.

In November, the Saudis and U.S. officials signed the letters of offer and acceptance formalising terms for Saudi’s purchase of 44 THAAD launchers, missiles and related equipment.

The award could come as soon as Monday afternoon, the people said on condition of anonymity.

A Lockheed Martin representative declined to comment, and a Pentagon representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.