UAE minister hails Trump's veto of U.S. Congress resolution on Yemen

FILE PHOTO: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, speaks at an event at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash hailed President Donald Trump’s veto of a congressional resolution that sought to end U.S. involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

“President Trump’s assertion of support to the Arab Coalition in Yemen is a positive signal,” Gargash said on Twitter early on Wednesday.

The decision is both “timely and strategic” Gargash added.

The White House said on Tuesday that Trump had vetoed the congressional resolution.

“This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future,” Trump said in the veto message.