U.S. SEC appoints new chair, board members to accounting oversight body

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it had appointed Senate lawyer William Duhnke to lead its accounting oversight unit and added four new board members.

Duhnke, currently staff director and general counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, replaces Jim Doty, who has led the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) since 2011.

The PCAOB was created by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act in the wake of the Enron accounting scandal to oversee the audits of public companies and broker-dealers in order to protect the interests of investors. (Reporting by Michelle Price)