FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC moves to simplify corporate compliance paperwork
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 6 days ago

U.S. SEC moves to simplify corporate compliance paperwork

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rules on Wednesday to simplify the disclosures that publicly traded companies must file with the agency when communicating with investors.

Republican U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed that his administration will cut red tape for businesses and SEC Chairman Jay Clayton endorsed the proposed rules at his first open meeting on Wednesday.

Under the new rules, aimed at lightening the compliance burden, companies may omit some references to risk factors and incorporate online references like hyperlinks that could reduce paperwork.

The new rules were conceived under the presidency of Barack Obama, a Democrat, and have broad support.

“I am supportive of today’s proposal because it would make some modest and marginal changes to our disclosure framework,” said Commissioner Kara Stein, the only Democrat on the three-person SEC panel.

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposal.

In a statement, the SEC said the changes are “intended to improve the readability and navigability of disclosure documents and discourage repetition and disclosure of immaterial information.”

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.