FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC charges N.Y. town, ex-official, with defrauding municipal investors
Sections
Featured
Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule
Zimbabwe
Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Once inside Kim Jong Un's inner circle, top aide's star fades
Analysis
Once inside Kim Jong Un's inner circle, top aide's star fades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2017 / 6:42 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

SEC charges N.Y. town, ex-official, with defrauding municipal investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged Oyster Bay, New York, and its former top elected official with defrauding investors in the town’s municipal securities offerings, the agency said in a statement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York filed a superseding indictment that included securities fraud charges against John Venditto, Oyster Bay’s former supervisor, the statement said.

The SEC’s complaint alleges that Oyster Bay and Venditto concealed indirect loan guarantees for a vendor totaling more than $20 million when they should have been disclosed in connection with the Long Island town’s 26 securities offerings from August 2010 to December 2015. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.