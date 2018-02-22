FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 1:34 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. SEC delays compliance date for open-end funds liquidity classification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted on Wednesday to extend by six months the deadline by which open-end funds must comply with certain elements of the commission’s liquidity risk management program rule.

The new compliance date will provide funds additional time to complete implementation of the final rule’s classification requirement, along with specified other elements that are tied to the classification requirement, the SEC said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Eric Walsh

