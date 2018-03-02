FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

U.S. SEC charges HD View 360 CEO, others over alleged stock manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the chief executive of HD View 360 Inc, a British broker dealer and others over the alleged stock manipulation of HD View 360’s shares, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The SEC also halted trading for HD 360 View, a security systems company, adding that the charges stemmed in part from an undercover FBI operation. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York has also filed related criminal charges, the agency said. (Wwriting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

