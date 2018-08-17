FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
August 17, 2018 / 7:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

SEC says it continues to study frequency of company reporting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission will continue to study the frequency of public company reporting after President Donald Trump called on the agency to consider shifting from quarterly to semiannual reports, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Jay Clayton, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, testifies at a Senate Banking hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

In a statement, Clayton said the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance continues to study public company reporting requirements, adding that Trump “highlighted a key consideration for American companies.”

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler

