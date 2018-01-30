FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
January 30, 2018 / 7:51 AM / in a day

CIA director expects Russia will try to target U.S. mid-term elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo said he expects Russia will target U.S. mid-term elections later this year as part of the Kremlin’s attempt to influence domestic politics across the West.

In an interview with the BBC, Pompeo also said that North Korea might have the ability to strike the United States with nuclear missiles “in a handful of months”.

He said the threat from Russia would not go away and asked if Russia would try to influence the mid-term elections later this year, he said: “Of course. I have every expectation that they will continue to try and do that.”

“But I am confident that America will be able to have a free and fair election. That we’ll push back in a way that is sufficiently robust that the impact they have on our election won’t be great.”

Pompeo also said China was trying to steal U.S. information.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.