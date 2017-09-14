Russia says Kaspersky removal in U.S. delays bilateral ties recovery

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The decision by the U.S. government to stop using Kaspersky Lab products is “regrettable” and delays the prospects of a restoration of bilateral ties, the Russian embassy in the United States said.

FILE PHOTO: An employee works near screens in the virus lab at the headquarters of Russian cyber security company Kaspersky Labs in Moscow July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The Trump administration has told U.S. government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products from their networks. Washington said it was concerned the Moscow-based cyber security firm was vulnerable to Kremlin influence and that using its anti-virus software could jeopardise national security.

“These steps can only evoke regrets. They only move back the prospects of bilateral ties recovery,” the embassy said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

It also called for consideration of Russia’s proposal to form a joint group to address cyber security issues.