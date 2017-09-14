FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kaspersky Lab co-founder invited to testify to Congress later this month
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 14, 2017 / 7:26 PM / in a month

Kaspersky Lab co-founder invited to testify to Congress later this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Eugene Kaspersky, the co-founder and chief executive of Moscow-based anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab, was invited on Thursday to testify to U.S. lawmakers later this month over the security of its products.

The U.S. House of Representatives Science, Space and Technology Committee said on Thursday it invited Kaspersky to testify on Sept. 27. U.S. government and private sector cyber experts were also invited.

Kaspersky Lab did not immediately respond when asked if its chief executive would attend.

The Trump administration on Wednesday told U.S. government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products from their networks, saying it was concerned the company was vulnerable to Kremlin influence and that using its anti-virus software could jeopardize national security. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

