January 23, 2018 / 3:40 PM / a day ago

U.S. designates Briton, Belgian Islamic State terrorists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States placed a Belgian citizen and a Briton suspected of being an Islamic State executioner on its global terrorism list on Tuesday, a designation that allows the government to impose sanctions and freeze assets and property.

The State Department said Siddhartha Dhar left the United Kingdom to join Islamic State in Syria, where he replaced executioner Mohammad Emwazi, also known as “Jihadi John.” The second man, Abdelatif Gaini, is a Belgian-Moroccan citizen believed to be fighting in the Middle East, the department said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

