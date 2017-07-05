Electronics ban on flights from Turkey to United States lifted - Dogan agency

ISTANBUL, July 5 (Reuters) - A three-month-old ban on taking electronic devices such as laptops into aircraft cabins on flights from Turkey to the United States was lifted on Wednesday, the private Dogan news agency reported.

It said flag carrier Turkish Airlines accepted passengers with electronic devices onto its 06:45 a.m. (0345 GMT) flight from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)