FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Turkish Airlines CEO says electronics ban on U.S. flights to be lifted on July 5
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Crocodile rock: ancient beast named after Motörhead band's Lemmy
Editor's Picks
Crocodile rock: ancient beast named after Motörhead band's Lemmy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 3, 2017 / 7:39 PM / a month ago

Turkish Airlines CEO says electronics ban on U.S. flights to be lifted on July 5

FILE PHOTO: A Turkish Airlines counter is pictured at Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, Turkey, March 24, 2017.Murad Sezer - RTX32IJY/File Photo

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The chief executive of Turkish Airlines expects the ban on electronic devices on flights the United States to be lifted on July 5, he said on Twitter on Monday.

CEO Bilal Eksi did not give further details.

Earlier on Monday, the United States lifted a ban on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States, saying Etihad Airways had put in place required tighter security measures.

In March, the United States banned laptops in cabins on flights to the United States originating at 10 airports in eight countries -- Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey -- to address fears that bombs could be concealed in electronic devices taken aboard aircraft.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.