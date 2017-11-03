FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspicious package cleared at White House, suspect held
#World News
November 3, 2017 / 2:27 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Suspicious package cleared at White House, suspect held

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Washington man was arrested near the White House on Friday after telling a Secret Service officer he had “dropped explosives” in the area, the agency said.

The suspect, Ervin Pettaway, 33, was immediately taken into custody after approaching the officer at about 9:24 a.m. EDT near Lafayette Park, which is on the north side of the White House, the Secret Service said in a statement.

Traffic and pedestrians were kept away from the area during a police and Secret Service search for explosives and none were found, it said.

The incident occurred shortly after Republican President Donald Trump had left the White House for a trip to Asia.

Pettaway was charged with one count of felony threat.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
