March 1, 2018 / 3:31 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Trump cyber nominee: Russia, China don't expect "much" U.S. response to cyber attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Lieutenant General Paul Nakasone, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. cyber command, said on Thursday he did not think Russia, China and other countries expected much of a response from the United States to cyber attacks.

“They don’t think much will happen,” he said, when questioned by Senator Daniel Sullivan at his confirmation hearing to be general and director of the National Security Agency and commander of the U.S. Cyber Command.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Warren Strobel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

