June 29, 2017 / 1:46 PM / a month ago

US Senate panel votes to advance CFTC chairman nomination to full Senate

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of J. Christopher Giancarlo to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to the full Senate for a vote to confirm him.

Giancarlo, a Republican, received bipartisan support from the panel, with 16 members voting in his favor and only five Democrats dissenting.

Giancarlo has already been serving as Acting Chairman of the CFTC since January after President Donald Trump took office. In March, Trump nominated him as to serve as permanent chairman of the regulator tasked with policing the massive over-the-counter derivatives market. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

