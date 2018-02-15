Republican lawmaker clashes with Sessions over sentencing reform bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican lawmaker on the powerful U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee lashed out at fellow Republican Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday, after Sessions slammed a bipartisan draft bill that would reduce prison sentences for non-violent offenders.

In unusually strong language, the committee’s chairman Charles Grassley said he was “irritated” by a letter Sessions sent on Wednesday condemning the legislation, which Grassley has championed and has received wide bipartisan support.

He also accused the White House Office of Management and Budget of possibly having a behind-the-scenes role in drafting the offending letter, saying “if they are involved in this letter, that also irritates me.”