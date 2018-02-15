FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
World News
February 15, 2018 / 3:50 PM / a day ago

Republican lawmaker clashes with Sessions over sentencing reform bill

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican lawmaker on the powerful U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee lashed out at fellow Republican Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday, after Sessions slammed a bipartisan draft bill that would reduce prison sentences for non-violent offenders.

In unusually strong language, the committee’s chairman Charles Grassley said he was “irritated” by a letter Sessions sent on Wednesday condemning the legislation, which Grassley has championed and has received wide bipartisan support.

He also accused the White House Office of Management and Budget of possibly having a behind-the-scenes role in drafting the offending letter, saying “if they are involved in this letter, that also irritates me.”

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.