FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 23, 2018 / 4:35 PM / a day ago

FDIC nominee says will address "hold-up" in non-bank licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s pick to lead one of the country’s key banking regulators said on Tuesday she would move to address the “hold-up” in the issuance of a special license that would potentially allow non-banks such as fintech firms to enter the sector.

Jelena McWilliams, nominated as a member of the board of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), said she would make sure the FDIC - which has not issued an Industrial Loan Company (ILC) license in years - moved “swiftly” when considering such license applications.

Non-banks looking to enter the lending business have complained over the FDIC’s reluctance to issue new ILC licenses, while banking groups have argued the ILC license is a dangerous loophole that poses a threat to safety and soundness. (Reporting by Michelle Price Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.