February 8, 2018 / 4:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. Senate panel advances Trump pick to head bank regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee advanced President Donald Trump’s pick to lead one of the nation’s top bank regulators on Thursday.

The Senate Banking Committee approved Jelena McWilliams to serve as the next chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Her nomination now proceeds to the full Senate, and she could join the FDIC as soon as April if confirmed.

The panel also advanced Thomas Workman to serve as the insurance expert on the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which is a panel of financial regulators charged with monitoring the health of the financial system. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)

