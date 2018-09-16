Man dies after shark attack in Cape Cod: police

(Reuters) - A man died on Saturday in what local police called a possible shark attack at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, a town on Cape Cod that draws crowds of tourists.

The victim, who was identified only as a man in his 20s, died from injuries at Cape Cod Hospital after rescuers pulled him from the water and performed emergency first aid including CPR, the Wellfleet Police Department said in a statement.

The incident occurred shortly after 12 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The local district attorney’s office and the Massachusetts State Police were investigating.

If confirmed as a shark attack, it would be the first death caused by a shark in Massachusetts since 1936, according to sharkattackdata.com, an online database.

In August, a New York man was bitten by a shark at another Cape Cod beach but survived the encounter, according to media reports.