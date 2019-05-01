U.S. Republican senator say Trump will not waive U.S. shipping rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican U.S. senator on Wednesday said President Donald Trump will not waive rules requiring that only U.S.-flagged ships move natural gas from American ports to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Northeast.

The nearly 100-year-old Jones Act mandates the use of U.S.-flagged vessels to transport merchandise between U.S. coasts. Bloomberg News reported last week the administration was seriously considering waiving the requirements for some energy shipments and that Trump was leaning in favor of some kind of waiver.

Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, told reporters that Trump told Republican lawmakers he would not support the waiver. The White House did not immediately comment.