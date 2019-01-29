White House not to meet budget proposal timetable after shutdown - source

FILE PHOTO: At the end of a stormy day, the setting sun breaks through the clouds to illuminate the White House in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will not meet next week’s deadline for submitting its 2020 budget proposal to the U.S. Congress in the wake of the government’s 35-day partial government shutdown, a senior White House budget official said on Tuesday.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB)is working on a revised schedule for sending the proposal, the official said.

Under law, the White House is supposed to send its proposal on the first Monday in February but much of the White House budget office was furloughed during the shutdown.

Another Trump administration official said the budget would not be released before Trump’s Feb. 5 State of the Union address and could be delayed by several weeks or more.

OMB is still reviewing budget submissions from Cabinet agencies, the official said.

The White House delayed the 2019 budget proposal by one week in February 2018 because of a brief government shutdown. The 2019 proposal called for cuts in domestic spending and social programs such as Medicare and sought a sharp increase in military spending and funding for a wall on the Mexican border.