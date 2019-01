FILE PHOTO: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) speaks at a demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Ben Cardin said he does not believe a three-week stopgap funding bill introduced in the Senate Thursday evening has money for a wall to be built along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Cardin said at a news conference the three-week continuing resolution would have money to fund homeland security as part of overall funding for the Department of Homeland Security, but he added, “I don’t think there’s money in it for a wall.”