FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
January 22, 2018 / 12:22 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. Senator Durbin: Leadership discussing path to immigration vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said on Sunday that Senate leaders were discussing a “path” to a vote to provide legal protection for so-called Dreamers, young people who illegally immigrated to the United States as children.

“There’s a conversation obviously still going on about whether there’s a path to getting a vote on the DACA-Dreamer issue,” the No. 2 Senate Democrat told Reuters, adding that he did not know how far negotiations between Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer had advanced. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.