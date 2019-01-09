Trump still considering emergency declaration for border wall: spokeswoman

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office about immigration and the southern U.S. border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is still looking at a possible declaration of a national emergency in order to move around Congress and build a wall along the southern border with Mexico, the White House said on Wednesday.

Such a declaration is “certainly still an option, something that’s on the table. That’s something that we are looking at,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told Fox News in an interview, adding that the White House remained hopeful it could find a solution to the wall funding and the government shutdown with Congress.