WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Senator Jeff Flake, Republican of Arizona, said on Sunday that he hoped Democratic and Republican party leaders would “agree to something soon” to end a federal government shutdown.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell are working on a resolution and Flake told reporters he was hoping for “some sign of progress.” (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Peter Cooney)