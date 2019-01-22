Senate to vote on Trump plan to re-open government this week - McConnell

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) departs the Capitol to go to the White House to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, as members of the legislative branch faced deadlines for a potential federal government shutdown, in Washington, U.S. December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Senate would vote this week on President Donald Trump’s proposal to end a partial government shutdown.

McConnell made the remarks on the Senate floor, three days after Trump called on lawmakers to approve $5.7 billion in funding for a wall along the southern border with Mexico in exchange for temporary protections for so-called Dreamers who illegally immigrated to the United States as children and for people who hold temporary protected immigration status.

House Democrats have dismissed the proposal as a non-starter.