January 3, 2019 / 6:12 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

U.S. Senate will only consider shutdown-ending bills Trump would sign - McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters as he walks from the Senate Chamber on the first day of a partial federal government shutdown in Washington, U.S., December 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday laid out the terms for taking up legislation to end the current government shutdown, saying his Republican-dominated chamber would not consider any bill President Donald Trump would refuse to sign.

“Let me say it again: The Senate will not take up any proposal that does not have a real chance of passing this chamber and getting a presidential signature,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

