January 22, 2018 / 2:08 PM / 2 days ago

U.S. shutdown seen a threat to economy, not rating - Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. government shutdown that began on Saturday is disruptive to the economy, but poses no immediate threat to its top notch Aaa-rating as long as it makes its debt payments on time, Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday.

The federal shutdown, the first since 2013, would make it likely the issue of raising the statutory borrowing limit would become part of the next round of budget negotiations in Washington, the rating agency said in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
