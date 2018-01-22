U.S. government funding bill clears hurdle in Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation to fund the U.S. government through Feb. 8 overwhelmingly cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate, putting it on course for a final vote in the chamber as lawmakers aimed to end a partial shutdown that began on Saturday.

In voting 81-18 on Monday to limit debate on the bill, the Senate moved closer to a vote on passage. If that vote succeeds, the measure would go to the House of Representatives for consideration.