One U.S. soldier killed in battle against militants in Somalia - U.S. official

(Reuters) - A U.S. special operations forces soldier was killed and four were wounded on Friday in a gun battle against likely al-Shabaab militants in Somalia, said a U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Details of the incident were first reported by the New York Times, which said American forces came under small arms and mortar fire while operating alongside Somali troops at a small outpost in the southwestern part of the country.

Al-Shabaab is fighting to overthrow Somalia’s central government and establish its own rule based on its interpretation of Islamic law.

Since being pushed out of Mogadishu in 2011, the group has lost control of most of Somalia’s cities and towns. But it retains a strong presence in regions outside the capital.