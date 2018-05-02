Seoul says U.S. troops in South Korea a separate issue to peace treaty with North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s presidential office said on Wednesday the issue of U.S. troops stationed in the South is unrelated to any future peace treaty with North Korea and is a matter regarding Seoul’s alliance with Washington.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. army soldiers take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint river-crossing exercise near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Yeoncheon, South Korea, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kim Eui-kyeom, a spokesman for the presidential Blue House, was responding to media questions about a column written by South Korean presidential adviser and academic Moon Chung-in that was published earlier this week.

Presidential adviser Moon said it would be difficult to justify the presence of U.S. forces in South Korea if a peace treaty was signed.