April 25, 2018 / 3:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Korea, U.S. expected to hold summit in mid-May: S.Korean official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States are likely to hold a summit in mid-May, a South Korean presidential official said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in deliver a joint statement from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, ahead of a separate proposed summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump are also scheduled to speak by a phone shortly after the inter-Korean summit this Friday wraps up, the presidential Blue House said.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

