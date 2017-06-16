U.S. finds Japan, Turkey rebar imports harm U.S. producers

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it made a final finding that exports of steel concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, from Japan and Turkey hurt U.S. producers, ensuring that anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on the key building material stay in effect.

The U.S. Commerce Department earlier made a final finding on May 16 that Japanese and Turkish producers dumped rebar in the U.S. market and that Turkish rebar exports were subsidized. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)