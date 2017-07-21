UPDATE 1-U.S. makes final finding rebar exports from Taiwan dumped

(Adds details, quotes from commerce secretary, background)

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it had made a final finding that exports of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Taiwan were dumped.

The U.S. International Trade Commission will announce in August whether Taiwan's rebar exports hurt U.S. producers, which would prompt an order to keep anti-dumping duties in place.

In a statement on Friday, the Commerce Department said exporters from Taiwan had sold rebar in the United States at 3.50 percent to 32.01 percent less than fair value. It estimated 2016 rebar imports from Taiwan at $53 million.

Preliminary duties had been set at 3.48 percent to 29.47 percent in March.

“The United States can no longer sit back and watch as its essential industries like steel are destroyed by foreign companies unfairly selling their products in the U.S. markets,” the statement quoted Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as saying.

"We will continue to take action on behalf of U.S. industry to defend American businesses, their workers, and our communities adversely impacted by unfair imports."

The investigation followed a petition from the Rebar Trade Action Coalition and members Bayou Steel Group, Byer Steel Group Inc, Commercial Metals Co, Gerdau Ameristeel U.S. Inc , Nucor Corp and Steel Dynamics Inc to investigate rebar imports from Japan, Turkey and Taiwan.

The U.S. International Trade Commission on June 16 made a final finding that rebar exports from Japan and Turkey hurt U.S. producers, ensuring that anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on the building material from those producers remained in effect.