S&P 500 ends with slight gain; tech weighs

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 28, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow closed up slightly Monday but a fall in technology stocks nudged the Nasdaq lower as investors turned to more defensive sectors.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 15.13 points, or 0.07 percent, to 21,409.89, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.76 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,439.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.10 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,247.15.