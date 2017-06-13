US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech stocks recover; Fed meeting eyed

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2017

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by a recovery in technology stocks after a two-day selloff and as investors eyed the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36.78 points, or 0.17 percent, at 21,272.45, the S&P 500 was up 6.22 points, or 0.256031 percent, at 2,435.61 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 30.76 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,206.23. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

