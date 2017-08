July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, as industrial heavyweight General Electric's tepid results weighed on investor sentiments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.69 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,568.09. The S&P 500 lost 4.92 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,468.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.23 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,380.77.