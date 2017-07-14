FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow flat after big banks' earnings
July 14, 2017 / 1:40 PM / a month ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow flat after big banks' earnings

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed at the open on Friday as investors parsed earnings reports from big banks, while tepid data dimmed chances of another rate hike this year. A rise in technology stocks boosted the Nasdaq.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6.2 points, or 0.03 percent, at 21,546.89, the S&P 500 was up 1.35 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,449.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 13.57 points, or 0.22 percent, at 6,288.01. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

