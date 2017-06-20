FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as energy, retail shares fall
June 20, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 2 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as energy, retail shares fall

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as a sharp drop in oil prices hurt energy stocks and retail stocks were pulled down by concerns about Amazon.com's plan to boost its apparel business.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.85 points, or 0.29 percent, to 21,467.14, the S&P 500 lost 16.43 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,437.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.98 points, or 0.82 percent, to 6,188.03. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

